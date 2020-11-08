John F. Cook, Jr., age 82, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas.

He was born on March 17, 1938 in Hickman Mills, Missouri to Fred Cook and Ora Mae Allen. He proudly served his country for 30 years, reaching the rank of Chief Master Sergeant USAF. As a flight engineer on C-130s, John became known as the man every crew wanted to fly with because he would get them home safely. In retirement, he lived life with gusto, enjoying sailing, classic cars, motorcycles and the love of friends and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Rosemary, Patricia and Betty.

John is survived by his daughter, Tonia Kimbrough; son-in-law, Scott Kimbrough; grandchildren Emi and Cal; and mother of their daughter, Carolyn Tessier.

Interment with Military Honors will be in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on November 9 at 2:15 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Defense League of Texas, adltexas.org. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

