John F. Friedland of San Antonio, Texas died peacefully on June 20, 2020 at the age of 86. He was born on February 19, 1934 to Barbara and Diepold Friedland of Brookline, Massachusetts; his sister Louise was born July 4, 1939. Growing up in the shadow of Fenway Park, he spent many hours there, riding his bicycle to and from the Paak (there's no R in Boston), and developed a lifelong enjoyment of the sport of baseball and other sports. He was lucky enough to play minor league baseball for a bit.

John joined the United States Air Force where his training and travels led him to Laughlin Air Force Base in Del Rio, Texas. He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and even got to "fly" an F-84 by accident. After he completed his military service, he elected to stay in Texas, worked full time at Sears and graduated summa cum laude from St. Mary's University in San Antonio. Later, he began a career teaching. He began at what was known as Northside High School, now known as John Marshall High School, in the Northside Independent School District. He held different jobs including teacher, assistant principal, and principal. NISD entrusted him to open William P. Hobby Middle School as the first principal in 1971. His NISD career included service at Oliver Wendell Holmes High School, John Jay High School, Sam Rayburn Middle School, Pat Neff Middle School, Coke Stevenson Middle School, and the NISD Central Office. Having found a love for Texas football during his days in Del Rio, he truly enjoyed announcing high school football games as the play-by-play man at NISD's original football stadium.

In 1984, he continued his love as an educator in the Rio Grande Valley. Once again, he was entrusted to open a new school - South Texas High School for Health Professions and serve as its first principal. He embarked on a second teaching career in the classroom at the Defense Language Institute at Lackland Air Force Base. He found it a very rewarding experience helping his students improve their proficiency levels with English.

As a lifelong educator, he would occasionally encounter former students from various schools who would recognize him as "Mr. Friedland" and stop to say hello again. Most times, he also remembered them---by name, school, and seat assignment in his class. His children were often introduced by faculty, staff and other parents as "Mr. Friedland's son or daughter." Finally, in his well-deserved retirement years, John enjoyed learning at Northeast Independent School District's Academy of Learning in Retirement (ALIR) and turned his attention to courses related to poetry and writing. He believed writing effectively was necessary in life. Throughout his life, he developed an extensive network of friends and a library of original poems. His family lacks the eloquence to describe his emotions when he received notification that his poems would be published in the local newspaper. He cherished being a member of the San Antonio Poets Association and the Alamo Area Poets Association.

John Friedland was happily married to Katina Friedland for 27 wonderful years.

They enjoyed their combined family of his and her children and grandchildren as well as other treasured family and friends. Together, John and Katina enjoyed traveling, visiting family and hosting both family and friends at home.

He is predeceased by his sister, Louise Boyle, and her husband Craig, of Randolph, Massachusetts, and his nephew Chad Boyle, of Taunton, Massachusetts.

John is survived by his wife Katina Friedland; sons, John (Liz) and Greg (Rhonda); daughters, Erika (Joe) and Linda (Oliver); Katina's son, William (Monica) Clegg, III; daughters, Cynthia (Steve) Ling and Virginia Lindzey; grandchildren, Tristan, Cade and Heston; Ashley, Madeline, Katherine and Owen; John, Megan and Eleanor; Joseph, Matthew and Santos; Garrett Clegg; Gregory and Christopher Ling; and Jonathan and Tobin Lindzey; numerous nieces and nephews and family and friends who will all miss him.

A private family gathering was held Monday, June 22, 2020. A celebration to honor John will be held at a later date for friends and family to be included. Condolences and notes are certainly welcomed by the family and can be sent to Porter Loring Mortuary, 1101 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, Texas 78212.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with