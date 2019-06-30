|
John F. Matthews, Jr. (65) has been called home to live in eternity with His Lord and Savior.
Beloved, son, brother, uncle, spiritual father and devoted husband of 42 years to his bride, Alberta "Birdie" Matthews.
He loved life and celebrated it to the fullest. He was humorous, and never met a stranger.
During his lifetime he was an award winning graphic artist /animator. John's greatest accomplishment by far was his deep rooted Roman Catholic faith, devotion to Divine Mercy and overall Love of Jesus.
John strived to live his life in imitation of Christ through, joy, service faithfulness, forgiveness, humility, love and his deep Catholic faith.
As a young man, he became a prodigy of the great percussionist Jim Chapin this would later lead him to the greatest joy spending the last 22 years Jammin' for Jesus as a member of the St. Anthony Mary Claret noon Mass choir.
John - you fought the good fight and Alzheimers may have taken you from us, we stand in faith that "the Souls of the just are in the hand of God and no torment shall touch them" (Wisdom 3:1) you are Free John!! Forever in our hearts!
Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with a rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00am Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at St. Anthony Mary Claret Catholic Church, 6150 Roft Road with interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019