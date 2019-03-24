Home

Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
1:15 PM
Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery
John Francis Cullinan

John Francis Cullinan Obituary
July 13, 1950 - February 27, 2019
John Francis Cullinan passed away on February 27, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born July 13, 1950 in Odessa TX to Joseph M. Cullinan & Melita Kowalski. John is survived by his daughter Sara Cullinan (fiance Robert), Son Christopher Cullinan (Michelle), sisters Missy Cullinan, Christina Adams (Robert) & brother Sonny Cullinan; grandchildren Benjamin Cullinan & Bernadette Johnson. He was preceded in death by his brother Joe, sister Shelly & his life partner Lynn Jose.

John received a BA from the University of New Mexico & went on to earn two Masters degrees. He retired as a lieutenant commander from the US Navy, servings as a navy pilot & the last XO of NAS Beeville, TX. After his retirement he was a popular & much loved special ed teacher in San Diego, CA.

SERVICES
Graveside Services will be held on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 1:15pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Navy Honors.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 24, 2019
