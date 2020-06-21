John Frank Granato (Frankie) age 61, passed away peacefully, at home in his sister's arms, with his dogs, as he wished! Also surrounded by 1st cousin Beatriz Martinez Prince (Bachi) and long time friend Angelica Willis.

John is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Flores Granato and his other loved ones. He is survived by his sister Rossana Marie Granato and his dogs.

He attended St Cecilia's grade school, and St Gerard's High School, Highland's High School. He had his own contracting company. Frankie was a sweet, kind, loving, caring soul! He was always the giver, he made you feel important and that you mattered! Ready to help anyone in need! He made everyone laugh with his witty humor!, Huge animal lover!, fantastick cook! Great brother, son, friend...the world will never be the same without you! It was time for you to go to that magic place!

You will be missed! I promise, my love for you will never end my little brother!

PS: FRANKIE WROTE: "WITHOUT KEVIN COLLINS, HE COULDN'T HAVE MADE IT THIS FAR"! (CLOSE FRIEND WHO LOVED HIM DEARLY!)

Deepest gratitude to Frankie's friends and family, who carried him in their hearts!