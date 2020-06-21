JOHN FRANK GRANATO
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Frank Granato (Frankie) age 61, passed away peacefully, at home in his sister's arms, with his dogs, as he wished! Also surrounded by 1st cousin Beatriz Martinez Prince (Bachi) and long time friend Angelica Willis.

John is preceded in death by his parents John and Mary Flores Granato and his other loved ones. He is survived by his sister Rossana Marie Granato and his dogs.

He attended St Cecilia's grade school, and St Gerard's High School, Highland's High School. He had his own contracting company. Frankie was a sweet, kind, loving, caring soul! He was always the giver, he made you feel important and that you mattered! Ready to help anyone in need! He made everyone laugh with his witty humor!, Huge animal lover!, fantastick cook! Great brother, son, friend...the world will never be the same without you! It was time for you to go to that magic place!

You will be missed! I promise, my love for you will never end my little brother!

PS: FRANKIE WROTE: "WITHOUT KEVIN COLLINS, HE COULDN'T HAVE MADE IT THIS FAR"! (CLOSE FRIEND WHO LOVED HIM DEARLY!)

Deepest gratitude to Frankie's friends and family, who carried him in their hearts!




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved