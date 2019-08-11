|
January 14, 1950 - August 6, 2019
John Franklin Fisher, beloved husband, brother, uncle and friend, died peacefully at home in the arms of his loving family on August 6, 2019. John was born in San Antonio, Texas, on January 14, 1950, to the late Jack F. and Mary C. Fisher.
John volunteered for the USAF and served honorably in Vietnam. He also played a dynamic role in his family's business, Sanders-Fisher Auto Body. John is remembered for his generosity of spirit and his deep love for his family.
A very loving son, John was the primary caregiver for his mother in her final years. A talented conversationalist, John made friends easily. His humor brought frequent laughter and lifted the spirits of those he loved. He was an avid learner and collector, and he developed expertise in many varied skills and hobbies. As we always liked to say, "Johnny can fix anything from the crack of dawn to a broken heart."
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Michael G. Fisher. John is survived by his wife JoAnn, brother Mark Fisher and wife Dorothy, sister Cathy Somody and husband Ron, and many nephews, nieces and friends.
Memorial service with honors will be held on Friday, August 30, at 2:45 pm, Fort Sam Houston Cemetery, Shelter #5.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Poquita Paws, 1248 Austin Hwy., #106 PMB 324, SA TX, 78209. This animal rescue home was very dear to John's heart.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019