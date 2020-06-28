John Gilbert Berlanga died June 15, 2020 at the age of 79. He was born June 1, 1941 in San Antonio, Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents John Berlanga and Beatrice Delgado Berlanga. John G. Berlanga is survived by his only daughter, Veronica Berlanga Henderson, her husband David; his brother, Joel Berlanga and his wife Irma; his sister, Novella Berlanga Weatherly; his two grandchildren, Nicholas Davis and Ashlyn Henderson; his nephews, John Patrick Chapa, Joel Robert Berlanga, Justin Joel Berlanga, and Jordan Michael Berlanga.

John Gilbert Berlanga worked for the San Antonio City Water Board for 25 years as the Supervisor of Map & Records Department while completing his degree at Southwest Texas State University. John also served in The United States Coast Guard reserve for 20 years.

John was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. He enjoyed traveling, dancing, music and learning about history.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9:00am to 12:00pm at M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home, 511 Guadalupe St, San Antonio, Texas 78207. Interment to follow at 1:15pm at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Services entrusted to M.E. Rodriguez Funeral Home.