|
|
Our beloved, father, grandfather, and brother, John Gonzales Castañeda went to be with our Lord on October 18, 2019 at the blessed age of 84.
John was born in Lockhart, Texas on February 14, 1935 to Gorgonio Castañeda and Maria G. Morales. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1956.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Gorgonio Castañeda and Maria G. Morales; brother Julian Castañeda; nephews, John Henry Lopez, and Robert Fernandez Jr. He will be dearly missed by his children: Catherine Castañeda, John Castañeda Jr.(Laurie ), Joann Almaraz (Danny), and Laura Castañeda (Gilbert); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his siblings Patricia Chavez (Carlos), Joe Castañeda, Mary Lopez (Dennis Martinez), Delia Fernandez, Tim Morales (Rachel), Joe Morales, and Micaela Salinas; former spouse Sarah C. Castañeda; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2019