Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
9:15 AM
Procession will depart from the funeral home
Castillo Mission Funeral Home 520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for John Castañeda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gonzales Castañeda


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gonzales Castañeda Obituary

Our beloved, father, grandfather, and brother, John Gonzales Castañeda went to be with our Lord on October 18, 2019 at the blessed age of 84.

John was born in Lockhart, Texas on February 14, 1935 to Gorgonio Castañeda and Maria G. Morales. He graduated from Edgewood High School in 1956.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Gorgonio Castañeda and Maria G. Morales; brother Julian Castañeda; nephews, John Henry Lopez, and Robert Fernandez Jr. He will be dearly missed by his children: Catherine Castañeda, John Castañeda Jr.(Laurie ), Joann Almaraz (Danny), and Laura Castañeda (Gilbert); 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his siblings Patricia Chavez (Carlos), Joe Castañeda, Mary Lopez (Dennis Martinez), Delia Fernandez, Tim Morales (Rachel), Joe Morales, and Micaela Salinas; former spouse Sarah C. Castañeda; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 PM – 9:00 PM with a Holy Rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:15 AM on Monday, October 28, 2019 for a 10:00 AM Mass at St. John Berchmans' Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery III.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now