|
John H. Lucas, born March 7, 1935, to John and Anna (Drake) Lucas in Barnesville, OH. He went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the age of 84. He was preceded in death by parents John and Anna Lucas; sister, Nancy Stetson, and his wife of 57 years, Mother Virginia Lucas. John grew up in Barnesville, Ohio, and graduated from Barnesville High School as a star basketball player, class of 1953. After graduation he moved to Canton, Ohio, where he met and later married the love of his life, Virginia L. Laney, on May 10, 1955. His desire to serve his country brought about his enlistment into the United States Air Force that same year. Throughout most of John's life he was guided by the hand of God and Virginia, his loving bride until her passing on January 10, 2013. From that union four children were born: John H. Lucas Jr., Walter G. Lucas, Sharon L. Lucas, and Paul B. Lucas. Together they served and traveled with him to various assignments including Washington D.C., Italy, Japan and Greece. John traveled the world with the USAF as a telecommunications operations supervisor and operator. He honorably retired on February 28, 1978, as a Technical Sergeant (E6). Notably, his last job with the USAF was Military Training Instructor Section Chief at Lackland Air Force Base. He continued serving after retirement when he became the Operations Manager for the San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind and Vision Impaired. John served there for 20 years, retiring as their Plant Manager. After his second retirement, he managed a small vending machine business for several years. John and Virginia were active members of New Life Christian Center, where he was ordained among the first Elders. He laid the cornerstone for the audio and visual ministry at New Life while training and mentoring others for this ministry. As a testimony to the example that John and Virginia lived, their beloved Pastor LaSalle Vaughn appointed them the first marriage counselors at New Life Christian Center. His favorite pastime was playing basketball and singing his beloved song, Bethlehem Morning. John leaves to mourn his passing his sister Ruth Ann Hood; four children - John H. Lucas Jr. of Montgomery AL, Walter G. Lucas of San Antonio TX, Sharon L. Lucas-Gauff of San Antonio TX, and Paul B. Lucas of San Antonio TX; daughter-in-love Sandra Lucas; son-in-love Anthony Gauff; cousins Shirley and Gene Ellis of Barnesville OH; along with a host of relatives and friends throughout the world, his Pastors Dr. LaSalle and Portia Brooks-Vaughn and his entire New Life Christian Center family. Elder John "Cool Hand" Lucas will be missed by all. A visitation and viewing will be held on January 23, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at New Life Christian Center, 6610 Hwy 90 West, San Antonio TX 78227, followed by a Homegoing Service at 1:00 p.m. Interment will be at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 520 Harry Wurzbach Rd., San Antonio TX 78209 at 2:30 p.m.
In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked for a donation on John Lucas' behalf to: Barnesville Area Education Foundation P.O. Box 1 Barnesville, Ohio 43713