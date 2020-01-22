|
John Hale Hunt was born on December 15, 1940 in San Antonio, Texas, the first son of Glenn and Evelyn Hunt.
He and his four siblings, Martha, Bill, David, and Michael, were the tightest of friends from childhood throughout adulthood, their bond being cemented following the unexpected passing of their father when John was 5. Shortly thereafter, John began his education at Moye Military Academy in Castroville, Texas, where he developed early skills in teamwork, organization, and leadership, all of which served him well in his life and careers.
After finishing middle school at Moye, John moved to Devine, Texas to live and work with his aunt and uncle, Jean and Marvin Haass, on their farm. He attended Devine High School, where he played and fell in love with basketball. The years he spent in Devine provided much joy and many adventures (and narrow escapes!) that he shared regularly with his family and former classmates in the Devine Ex-Students and Teachers Association. John was then recruited to play basketball for Angelo State University, and after one year there, he walked on the team at Southwest Texas State University, where he met and was mentored throughout his life by Coach Vernon McDonald.
John met his wife of 56 years, Leslie, at Southwest Texas and the two spent many hours playing pranks on campus, dancing at Walling's, and filling themselves with Manske rolls. They made a host of dear friends who stayed in their daily lives long after their days on The Hill, and John kept in contact with even more classmates through his participation in the Alumni and "T" Associations. After graduation, John began his coaching career at Burbank High School in San Antonio, Texas and then worked as the head basketball coach at Churchill High School and later South San Antonio High School while earning a Master's Degree at Our Lady of the Lake University.
But as much as he loved basketball, he didn't like the amount of time it took him away from his family. John then switched careers into pharmaceutical and orthopedic sales for Roche and Smith & Nephew, respectively, for the bulk of his working life, until retiring two years ago at 77.
Even so, he remained very active in the San Antonio and greater basketball community at every level and every position. He participated as either coach, mentor, administrator, or official in UIL, AAU, San Antonio Summer League, and Junior, Senior, USA, and Special Olympics Basketball. He was invited to coach at summer camps at the University of North Carolina and Indiana University, and he finally hung up his own Chuck Taylors only after he played a few years in the San Antonio Over-40 League. John viewed the game of basketball as a metaphor for life and a means of earning an education – not a profession. He learned and taught so many lessons on the court that were just as applicable off the court, and his legacy is the countless lives he touched and changed with his wisdom, support, and instructive tales of victory and defeat.
John was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hiking, camping, and fly fishing, and only gave up hunting at the request of his bride. He made many trips to Big Bend National Park and in 2016 hiked a section of the Appalachian Trail with his son, Jeff. He especially loved the years he worked and laughed alongside his best friends, John and Beverly Carson, on their ranch in Cheapside, Texas, and explored, fished, and got into shenanigans with Randy and Marsha Singleton at their home in Crested Butte, Colorado. For John, time spent in the great outdoors was time well-spent, and in recent years, he took regular weekly hikes at Friedrich Wilderness Park in San Antonio.
Of all the great things this great man is known for, the greatest of all is his role as husband and father. John and Leslie had two children, Courtney and Jeffrey, and the sun rose and set with them and eventually his four grandchildren. Being who he was, though, he claimed countless friends and their children and grandchildren as his own as well and was literally Johnny-On-The-Spot for anyone who needed help, something he learned from watching his amazing mother, Evelyn. As a father, coach, and mentor, John was firm but fair and his expectations were equally as high as belief in what we could do. His heart was the biggest part of him, and everything he taught all who knew him boiled down to this: Love is Real.
John will be deeply loved and missed forever by his wife, Leslie Lee Winters Hunt, daughter, Courtney D'Lee Hunt Moore, son, Jeffrey Grant Hunt, son-in-law, Trevor Moore, daughter-in-law, Meghan Heimer Hunt, and grandchildren, Georgia Lee Moore, Ivy Francis Moore, Owen Parker Hunt, and Evelyn Alice Hunt. He is also survived by his second mother, his devoted mother-in-law Thelma Lee Winters, his siblings, Martha Carter, Bill Hunt, David Hunt, and Michael Hunt, and many, many extended family members, friends-that-are-family, and former classmates, players, and colleagues, all of whom he endeavored to stay connected with and always had in his mind and heart.
A celebration of John's beautiful life will be held on Sunday, February 16th at 1pm at Antonian College Preparatory High School (6425 West Ave., San Antonio, Texas, 78213), in the gym, of course. Please wear bright colors – this is not a somber occasion – and kids are invited to bring a ball to shoot some hoops after the ceremony. John wished to finally rest at Big Bend, so his ashes will be taken to the South Rim at a later date.
If you would like to honor John's memory, please consider a donation to the St. Baldrick's Foundation and childhood cancer research at https://www.stbaldricks.org/memorial/194. John became a dedicated donor and supporter of St. Baldrick's following his granddaughter Georgia's leukemia diagnosis, and he remained committed to finding a cure so other kids could survive and thrive like Georgia has.
We appreciate all of the prayers and condolences we've received since John's passing, and we will draw upon his strength to carry on the legacy of love he created and shared with everyone who knew him. Thank you.