John Harold Price went home to our Lord and Savior on October 28, 2020 at the age of 80. He was born to George and Virginia Price on December 2, 1939 in Portland, Arkansas.

John enlisted in the United States Army in 1956 where he served in Korea and Vietnam until 1963.

In 1970, John brought his family to San Antonio, where he successfully established and operated Price's Tree Service for over 36 years. His consistent dedication to service was marked by his faith in God and commitment to his family. He was a devoted Christian and father and was always willing to provide a listening ear or words of wisdom. He had a love for dancing, cracking jokes, playing poker and thoroughly enjoyed Bill Miller's.

He is survived by his wife Shirley, whom he adored for 56 years, his daughters Paula Duvall, Denise Moore (Andrew) and Christina Hodgson (Robin). He is also survived by his two sisters Laverne Bariola and Sue Turner, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren along with numerous nieces and nephews and other relatives.

Services will be on November 6, 2020, at 12 p.m. at

Sunset Memorial Park.