John Henaro Nieto

John Henaro Nieto Obituary

John Henaro Nieto passed on February 24, 2020 at the age of 74. John was born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on December 18, 1945 to John Nieto and Mary Blosik. As a baby he was given away to a Catholic orphanage. He was fostered and raised by Loyal & Frances Newbury of Elkhorn WI.

John graduated from Elkhorn High School, 1963. He joined the USMC where he served a tour of duty in Vietnam and earned a Purple Heart. He played DIV I football at UCSB. He graduated Cum Laude from Pan American University. John married (divorced) and had three children. He taught world history and coached sports. He retired from Highlands High School. John loved teaching. He was active and enjoyed the outdoors. He loved being around people, learning different cultures, volunteering at homeless shelters and donating to charities.

John loved his family. He was a dedicated Father, Papa, Brother and friend.

He is survived by his son, Sergio Nieto (Kristi Collins); daughters, Celeste Davis (Jeff), Sabrina VanDenBerghe (Bob); sisters, Sue Robinson, Phyllis Kaebisch, Angela Luchini; 11 grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at San Francisco De La Espada Mission Church 10040 Espada Rd, San Antonio, TX 78214

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
