April 22, 1948 - April 21, 2019
John Henry Cornelius born on April 22, 1948 entered into rest on April 21, 2019. He is survived by his, wife, Linda Cornelius; aunt, Virginia Matthews; uncle, Ray Brown; and numerous nieces and nephews. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of sorrows Catholic Church with the interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery #3.
For further information on Mr. Cornelius professional life as a Magician you may visit www.missionparks.com in the obituary section. Arrangements are with:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 24, 2019