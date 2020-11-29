1/1
JOHN HENRY ESPINOZA
1981 - 2020
John Henry Espinoza, born Dec. 7, 1981, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 21, 2020 at the age of 38.

He is preceded in death by his brother, Roger Anthony Espinoza; maternal grandfather, Enrique Muzquiz; paternal grandparents, Pedro and Belda Espinoza; uncle, Fernando Muzquiz; and cousin, Krystal Lynn Muzquiz.

He is survived by his mother, Lydia M. Espinoza (Blas Fernando); father, Richard Espinoza; brother, Richard A. Espinoza; maternal grandmother, Lucrecia B. Muzquiz; godparents, Pete and Terry Espinoza; his uncles and cousins; niece, Celeste; and nephew, Richard Jr.

John studied in Colorado and received a Computer Engineering Degree. He loved working on his computer and would help fix computer problems for his family.

John Henry will be dearly missed. We love you, John Henry.

Visitation will begin on Wed., Dec. 2 at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM, limited to 50 at a time. Procession will depart at 9:30AM on Thurs., Dec. 3 and arrive at St. John Berchmans – 1146 Cupples Rd. 78226 – for 10AM Mass. Burial will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II – 746 Castroville Rd. 78237.

Special Thanks to Fernando Hernandez for all his support.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 29, 2020.
