August 17, 2019
John Henry Kramer, age 79, died August 17th at the family ranch in Kingsbury, TX. He was the son of Lt. Colonel and Mrs. John J. Kramer (Marie) of San Antonio. John was born in 1940 at Brooke General Hospital at Ft Sam Houston.
He graduated from Seguin High School and the University of Houston.
John was a stellar athlete in high school and college and a well-respected coach for 32 years in the San Antonio and Houston areas.
Survivors include his beloved wife, Doris, his Uncle Thomas Kramer, his two sons John David Kramer and Bradley Kramer (Marie) their mother, Sondra Kramer; Doris' children, son Rob Lyon (Sandi) and daughter Jacque Cullers (Justin) and their grandchildren.
John also leaves behind his Kramer siblings; Patricia, Joyce, Mary, George, Michael, Joseph, Eva and Tommy Kramer along with numerous relatives. He joins his parents and his two brothers, Robert and Karl in Heaven.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date on the Kramer Ranch in Kingsbury for family and friends.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019