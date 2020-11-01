John Irwin Uhr, 94 passed from this life on October 22, 2020. He was born November 7, 1925 in San Antonio, Texas to Irwin Adolph Uhr and Edith Louise Foshag Uhr. John grew up in San Antonio, Texas and after graduating from high school, attended the United States Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), in Kings Point, New York, an institution still in operation today. After graduating in 1942, John joined the US Merchant Marines and became a licensed master mariner, achieving the highest grade of seafarer qualifications. He dutifully served his country during World War II. After the war, John graduated from The University of Texas at Austin (Hook 'Em!), earning a degree in mechanical engineering.For the next 20 years after leaving UT, John worked for General Electric becoming the head of the Gas Turbine Division, a position entailing worldwide travel and many adventures. For the next 15 years, John was the president and owner of Power Services and Durablade Corps. John settled in Rockport, Texas in 1976, where he would continue his love of boating, outdoors, and family.In his retirement, John embraced spending time at his beloved ranch, Ranchito Escondido in Beeville, Texas; among all of the wildlife there that he loved so much, he held a particular affinity for native Rio Grande Wild Turkeys as they strutted, displayed, gobbled, and made John smile.He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Virginia Uhr; two sons, William Uhr and John Irwin Uhr II; wives, Mary Claire Uhr, Patricia Uhr and Nelda Uhr.Surviving John are his son, Mark Uhr (Annie) of Rockport; daughter-in-law, Cindy Brunell Uhr of San Antonio; six grandchildren: Kevin Dougherty, Marshall Uhr (Courtney), Carson Uhr (Gloria), Hunter Uhr, Lauren Little (Ted), Bradley Becker, Jackson Uhr; and great granddaughter, Harper Uhr.A private family graveside service will be held at San Jose Burial Park in San Antonio, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Texas Maritime Museum in John's memory, at https://www.texasmaritimemuseum.org/.As Papa John would say, "There are no problems, merely opportunities".

