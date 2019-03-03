San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring McCullough
1101 McCullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX
John J. Webb

John J. Webb

1960- - 2019
1960- - 2019
John passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019 at the age of 59. He attended Robert E. Lee High School and S.A. College. He began his topography career with Tobin Survey and later worked for William Stackhouse Aerial Mapping Surveyors. After retirement, John enjoyed his time as a bus driver with the Northside School District. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evelyn Jaks Webb and his sister, Lisa Webb Clemens. John is survived by his dad, Joe A. Webb; brother, Paul Webb; sister, Susan Webb; and numerous family and friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
THURSDAY,
MARCH 7, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY

There will be a private gathering on the Llano river where John loved to hunt and fish at the family ranch. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a .

www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Mar. 3, 2019
