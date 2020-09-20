Rev. John Joseph Manahan died at the Marianist Residence on September 16, 2020 at the age of 87 and 66 years of Marianist religious life. He was born in St. Louis, Missouri. He went to St. Cronin's grade school and met the Marianist at McBride and DeAndreis High Schools. After two years at St. Louis University, he left for the novitiate and made first vows in 1954. He completed his BA (English) at St. Mary's University in 1957. He took perpetual vows in 1958. After studies in Fribourg, he was ordained in 1968. He served the Province of St. Louis in a variety of ways. He was an English and Religion teacher at seven Marianist high schools. He served in retreat ministry at two retreat centers, Galesville and Eureka. He ministered in parishes in San Antonio and Cincinnati with eleven years of service at Holy Rosary Parish in San Antonio as associate pastor and pastor. He did formation and vacation ministry for the Province. During this time he continued to study, he received an MA in Religious Education from St. Mary's University in 1977 and a MA in Counseling from St. Louis University in 1986. Throughout his life, Fr. John had a strong commitment to peace and justice issues. His students and collaborators fondly remember him. He was preceded in death by his parents Andrew and Bridget (Earnor) Manahan. His cousin, Sister Julie Walsh of Naperville, IL survives him.

FUNERAL SERVICES Services for Fr. John will be at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. There will be a viewing at 6:00 P.M. on Monday, September 21, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 P.M. On Tuesday, September 22, there will be a viewing at 3:00 P.M. followed by a Eucharist of Christian Burial at 4:00 P.M. Interment at the Marianist Cemetery will follow immediately. In this Coronavirus time, masks and social distancing are expected. There will be no social gathering following the burial. MEMORIAL

CONTRIBUTIONS In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Marianist Mission, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, Ohio 45430. For those unable to attend services, condolences

