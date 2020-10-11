John Joseph "JJ" Williams (Maj. USAF Ret) died on 9/28/20, at his home in San Antonio, TX following a 16-year struggle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Helene and their three children. JJ was born in Chicago on July 13, 1942. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1964. He married Helene in 1965 and earned his Master of Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois – Champaign Urbana in 1966. During his career, JJ served 20 years in the US Air Force and 15 years at USAA as a management engineer, and taught math and statistics as an Adjunct Professor for the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio for eight years. JJ loved God, his wife, his family, and his friends. He was an impressive story and joke-teller. He will be interred at USAFA at a later date.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with