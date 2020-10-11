1/1
John Joseph "JJ" Williams
John Joseph "JJ" Williams (Maj. USAF Ret) died on 9/28/20, at his home in San Antonio, TX following a 16-year struggle with prostate cancer. He is survived by his wife, Helene and their three children. JJ was born in Chicago on July 13, 1942. He graduated from the US Air Force Academy in 1964. He married Helene in 1965 and earned his Master of Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois – Champaign Urbana in 1966. During his career, JJ served 20 years in the US Air Force and 15 years at USAA as a management engineer, and taught math and statistics as an Adjunct Professor for the University of the Incarnate Word in San Antonio for eight years. JJ loved God, his wife, his family, and his friends. He was an impressive story and joke-teller. He will be interred at USAFA at a later date.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
