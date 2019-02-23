January 31, 1952 - February 21, 2019

John Lawrence Newton passed away on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Larry was born to Carl D. Newton, Jr. and Mary Jane Newton on January 31, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas. He attended Alamo Heights schools and the University of Texas in Austin.



Larry was an accomplished horseman from early childhood. He later bred champion thoroughbred Arabian horses at his horse farms in San Antonio and south of San Antonio, near Pearsall, and won many competitions on a national level.



His early business career was at Fox Photo, the nationwide photofinishing company founded in 1905 by his grandfather, Carl D. Newton, Sr. Larry had a genius for technology, and was instrumental in introducing and deploying new computer technology at Fox. Later, he applied his extraordinary intellect to investments in the financial markets.



Larry was a noted wingshooter and he hosted many box bird and colombaire shoots for his legion of friends at his ranch. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing in many places, including his family's ranches in South Texas, as well as in Mexico, South America, Canada, and on safari with his family in Africa.



Larry was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mary Jane, affectionately nicknamed "Gigi." He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Newton; Mary's children who were close to Larry's heart, Mary Elizabeth Nunn and her husband, Gary, and Kirk DeWalt Floeck and his wife, Susam; seven grand children whom he adored; his brothers, Carl D. Newton III, and Bill Newton and his wife, Susie; four nieces, Shelby Newton, Clary Auler and her husband, Mark, Lindsay Bolner and her husband, Greg, and Lauren Biegler and her husband, Mark.











MEMORIAL SERVICE

MONDAY

FEBRUARY 25, 2019

2:00 P.M.

TRINITY BAPTIST CHURCH

319 E. MULBERRY



Pastor Dr. Les Hollon, PhD and Pastor Robert Emmitt, officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, or a .



