|
John Lee Roberts (1915-2020) peacefully passed into the presence of his Lord on the morning of March 12, 2020 at the Heritage Creek Assisted Living in San Antonio, Texas. Born on December 27, 1915 in Houston, Texas to John Lynch Roberts and Rena (Hackenjos) Roberts, Mr. Roberts moved by train with his parents (and their horse and buggy) to San Antonio in the early 1900's. Living a full life of 104 years, Mr. Roberts displayed an optimistic outlook on life that was exemplified in his abiding Christian faith, his love of family, his enjoyment of music, his infectious humor, and his sincere belief in other people.
He graduated from Brackenridge High School and later married another Brackenridge graduate Joan May (Thompson) Roberts. Married for sixty-six years, Mr. and Mrs. Roberts had four children, 10 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren. A printer by trade, Mr. Roberts worked at the Clegg Company in downtown San Antonio, printed military maps for the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Sam Houston and for the Defense Mapping Service at Randolph Air Force Base, taught printing at Lanier High School, and owned and managed the Western Printing Company for a period of years.
Mr. Roberts served his country in World War II as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corps. He was deployed to the Pacific theater and worked as a printer on Tinian Island. He attended the Taylor Tabernacle Church, where he led a youth band, and later Castle Hills First Baptist Church. Playing the banjo was an early interest in his life, and he loved to play in musical combos at anytime and anywhere. Besides performing in churches, he founded the River City Jazz Band and could be heard playing in local hotels, senior centers such as Bob Ross, and events throughout San Antonio. His humor was demonstrated by his active participation in the clown unit of the San Antonio Shriners. He meticulously portrayed the character of Charlie Chaplin and could be found marching as Charlie during the San Antonio Fiesta Day parade activities. As well, Mr. Roberts served as Worshipful Master of Prospect Hill Lodge A.F.& A. M.
One particular example of his selflessness and his willingness to help others might be a unique event that involved him in saving the life of another person who was drowning in the San Antonio River. As printed in the San Antonio Express and News on June 11, 1958, John L. Roberts was working at the Clegg Company when "he heard other workers yelling that a body was floating by, so he crawled from the shop window down a drain pipe to a ledge and jumped to the river bank. He then jumped in the water fully clothed, and pulled Mrs. Elizabeth Kerr, out and started applying artificial respiration. 'I do not deserve any particular credit.' Roberts declared late Tuesday. 'It was the good Lord who saved that woman.' " Mr. Roberts is preceded in death by his parents and his beloved wife. He is survived by his four children: Joan Lee Kuhl (David), Janice May Lovelady, John Noel Roberts, and Joel Mark Roberts (Dianna); and ten grandchildren: Joy Kuhl, Travis Kuhl (Sara), Darren Kuhl (Becki), Amber Grapevine (Jacob), Heather Eads (James), Jason Roberts, Jeremiah Roberts (Allison), Jerry Roberts (Valerie), Joshua Roberts, and Justin Roberts (Courtney). A memorial service will take place at Mission Park North Cemetery Chapel, 20900 IH-10 West, S.A., TX 78257 at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Due to current health concerns, attendees may note that the large chapel is spacious enough to accommodate cautious seating. As well, those less comfortable with a chapel service may elect to attend the graveside service at approximately 12:00 pm. For personal acknowledgement You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.