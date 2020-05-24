John Little Morris, Jr., of San Antonio, died May 20 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was born September 15, 1932 in Chicago, Ill. to John and Ruth (Moss) Morris. At the age of 10, he joined the Lincoln Fullerton Drum & Bugle Corp., a part of the Office of Civilian Defense. He was awarded three service ribbons to total 1,500 volunteer hours during WWII. A graduate of Lane Technical High School, he enlisted in the United States Air Force to serve as a policeman, dog handler and drill instructor in France, Germany, Libya and Vietnam. A runner and run-walker, he was a member of the Green and Gold Athletic Club's Labor Days 1950 in Chicago. He also ran marathons in Europe.John and Carolyn Bodewin were wed in 1955 and adopted a daughter, Robyn. He graduated from Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, with a master's degree in education. Carolyn died in 1981. A Freemason for 49 years, He was a Past Master and lifetime member of Lonnie Irvin Daylight Lodge #1309 and The Scottish Rite in San Antonio, Texas. As a Shriner, he was dedicated to collecting donations for The Shriners Hospitals for Children. John served with the Defense Language Institute, 1974-1987, with a tour in Amman, Jordan. He was a US Army education counselor in Amberg and Ludwigsburg, Germany, and Fort Hood, Texas. John and his second wife, Winifred Brisbane, were married 34 years. He worked for Northside Independent School District. John was a long-time member of St. George's Episcopal Church. His sister Colleen Morris, daughter Robyn, son-in-law Scott Clifton, two grandsons and four great grandsons will remember him dearly, along with his many friends and extended family. Visitation and Funeral Service will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr. San Antonio, TX 78230. Visitation will be on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Livestream will be available for the Funeral Service at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section under John Little Morris, Jr. in the photos and videos tab. Please contact the family or Mission Park Funeral Chapels North for more information.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.