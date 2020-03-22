|
|
John McMillan "Jack" Wallace, age 88, of Spring Branch, passed away after his courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
He was born in Ada, OK on May 13, 1931 to Archibald & Grace Wallace. Jack was a retired Captain with American Airlines after 34 years of service. He was a member of Grey Eagles, a retired American Airlines pilot group; and QBs (the Ancient and Secret Order of Quiet Birdmen), a social group for pilots. He served in the United States Army as a pilot for 3 years and later served in the United States Army Reserve for 20 years. Jack was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, great-great-grandfather, and friend to all. He also was a Deacon and member of the choir at Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, TX.
Jack was predeceased by his loving wife Judith Goen Alexander Wallace, his sister Cynthia Jane Wallace Huke, sister Rose Lucille Wallace Muller, mother Grace Watson Wallace and father Archibald McMillan Wallace. He is survived by his children Kitty VanDyke (Paul); John M. Wallace, Jr.; Susan J. Geer; Cindy Phillips (Billy); step-son Wesley Joe Alexander; four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
MEMORIAL SERVICE AND CELEBRATION OF LIFE
SATURDAY, MAY 2, 2020
2:00 P.M.
ALAMO HEIGHTS PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH
6201 BROADWAY, SAN ANTONIO, TX 78209
Family suggests memorials to: Alamo Heights Presbyterian Church, 6201 Broadway, San Antonio, TX 78209 or the at or 800.272.3900
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020