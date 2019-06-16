San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
John Mistician

John Mistician Obituary
July 29, 1931 - May 30, 2019



John Mistician, 87, passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

John was born July 29, 1931 in Buck Run, Pennsylvania to Anna Zurat and John Mistician, Sr. In 1949, he graduated from Cass Township High School and went on to receive his pharmacy degree from Temple University, School of Pharmacy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Soon after graduation from Temple University, he joined the U.S. Army in 1953. It was during that time he met his wife, Gloria Irma Cuellar, and they married June 30, 1956.

They moved to Pennsylvania and lived there for five years where all three of their children were born. They later returned to San Antonio and made it their permanent home.

For 25 years, John owned and operated Temple Discount Pharmacy on Goliad Road. He sold the pharmacy in 1996 at which time he retired but continued to work part time at different pharmacies.

John enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues. His best times were spent pulling his boat to the coast and wetting his line in Port Aransas and Rockport.
He enjoyed watching the Spurs, Philadelphia Eagles, NASCAR, some of the bowling pros on TV, and being surrounded by all of his family.











John is preceded in death by his parents; Gloria, his wife of 61 years; son, John Anthony Mistician; and brother, Joe Mistician. He is survived by his sister, Sister Nikolai of the Carmelite Order; daughters, Sylvia Lynn Brieger and husband Doug Brieger, and Cynthia Ann Eisman and husband David Eisman; grandchildren, Jessica Erin Brettle and husband Jamieson Brettle, Delani, Trevor, and Dalton Brieger; and great-granddaughter, Ada Gloria Brettle. John has always been a loving and devoted husband, son, brother, brother-in-law, and of course, the best "Poppy" and "Grandpa" that a kid could ever have. He was 100% a family man and doted upon his four grandchildren and great-granddaughter. He will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts.

ROSARY
THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2019
9:30 A.M.
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

MASS
THURSDAY, JUNE 20, 2019
10:00 A.M.
HOLY SPIRIT CATHOLIC CHURCH

Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on June 16, 2019
