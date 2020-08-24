John Mitchell Dale III, 92, passed away peacefully at his home in Mico, Tx on August 14, 2020. John was born June 15, 1928 in Tulsa, Oklahoma to John Mitchell Dale Jr. and Helen Bauer Dale. Upon graduation from Fortier High School in New Orleans, La. at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Navy. He then enrolled at Louisiana State University and graduated with a BS in Chemical Engineering and married Anne Bryan Bornman on June 9, 1951. Five years later they moved to San Antonio Tx, where John worked for Southwest Research Institute for the next 30 years and authored 11 patents, wrote many technical articles, and gave presentations all around the globe.

John is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Anne Dale, sons David Dale of Sugar Land Tx (wife Nancy), Chris Dale of Fort Collins Co. (wife Deb), grandchildren Aaron Dale, Tyson Dale, John Dale and Carolyn Dale McDonald, and greatgrandchildren Wyatt and Jack McDonald.

John exhibited an exuberance for witty exchange and spirited discussion of many subjects. He loved sharing the out-of-doors and manual labor with his family through camping trips and construction projects.

Because of Covid-19 there is no memorial service currently being planned.