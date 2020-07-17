SAN ANTONIO, TX - John Monroe Stevens, age 90, of San Antonio, Texas passed into eternal peace July 11, 2020. He was born on July 27, 1929 in Hot Springs, Arkansas to John Raymond and Mary (Murray) Stevens. Known as "Monroe" to family and friends, he married Pauline T. Mattingley on March 10, 1953. A Korean War Veteran, he proudly served his country with 40+ combined years of service in the Navy, the Air Force, and then civil service at The Audie L. Murphy Memorial Veterans' Hospital in San Antonio, Texas. He retired in 1993. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, he was an avid sports fan, cheering on the Arkansas Razorbacks, Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, Texas Rangers, and whatever team his grandkids were playing for. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and wife of 67 years, Pauline Stevens.

He is survived by his sister, Betty Newman of Hot Springs, Arkansas; his brother, Bill (Deidre) Stevens of Bellevue, Wisconsin; two daughters, Kathy (Eugene) Hodges of Moore, Oklahoma, Laura (Alfonzo) Gonzalez of San Antonio, Texas; four grandchildren, Eugene (Cindi) Hodges IV of Moore, Oklahoma, Dr. Amanda (Meta) Hodges of Belmont, Massachusetts, Rev. JohnDavid (Mikaela) Zischke of Fayetteville, Arkansas, Meghan (Daryl) McGhiey of San Antonio, Texas; and six great-grandchildren. He will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital for their care and assistance during his final hours.