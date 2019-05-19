Services Porter Loring Mortuary North 2102 N. Loop 1604 East San Antonio , TX 78232 (210) 495-8221 Visitation 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM Bulverde United Methodist Church Service 11:00 AM Bulverde United Methodist Church 28300 Highway 281 N. San Antonio , TX View Map Resources More Obituaries for John Killian Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? John Moore Killian

John Moore Killian, attorney, sportsman, aviator, mechanic, family man and most importantly, servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, passed away peacefully at home. Born to Martin Burger Killian and Bobbie Lee Moore on January 22, 1935, he was the second of three sons. Happy early years were spent "stalking elephants" with his BB gun on the family ranch in north Bexar County, building and racing hot rods all over the state, and competing and winning trophies in water skiing and skeet shooting. John attended San Antonio Academy, Horace Mann Junior High and graduated from Jefferson High School in 1953. Although his father and brothers were Aggies, John chose The University of Texas at Austin to obtain BS degrees in Civil and Mechanical Engineering. Marriage and family responsibilities sped John into work for the Southern Pacific Railroad and in the family construction company, Killian-House, builders of much of the city's freeway system. Always ready for a challenge, John changed career direction and graduated from St. Mary's University School of Law, bound for fifty-five years in the profession. Originally with Lang Byrd Cross Ladon & Oppenheimer, he founded John M. Killian and Associates law firm and mentored many young lawyers in his offices. Specializing in business and real estate litigation, John loved the Court House and its scrappy atmosphere. His clients included many local and statewide banks and title companies.



John's appetite for adventure was so infectious that people called him the Pied Piper. He was forever cooking up a trip to exciting places at home and abroad. He worked hard and played hard too. The outdoors was his passion; he was forever organizing hunting and fishing with fellow sportsman. In his early twenties John fell in love with Africa where he actually hunted elephants and all manner of wild game. On later trips he included his children, letting them experience the thrills of the African bush. After hunting all over the world, John still longed for the African savannahs.



Motors of any kind fascinated John but those that lifted airplanes were his favorite. He owned and flew many planes and enjoyed his membership in the Experimental Aircraft Association where he served on the board. He sponsored Boy Scout and Young Eagles exhibitions at his hanger at Hondo Airport. With friends, John restored and flew several antique bi-wing aircraft, relishing the open cockpit and the free pace.



Ranching was a big part of John's life; he owned and operated ranches in South Texas, raising exotic game and domestic cattle.



John was a former member of the San Antonio Country Club, the German Club and Christ Episcopal Church.



By far the greatest event of John's life occurred in 1987 at an ecumenical crusade featuring the evangelist John Guest. After hearing the witness of several colleagues and the spellbinding message of Reverend Guest, John stepped forward and publicly accepted Jesus. There followed a journey of baby steps to the mature Christian servant he became, passing money out the car window and volunteering for outreach projects of Bulverde United Methodist Church where he and his wife are members. They established Friends of the Forgotten, a foundation to address immediate needs of the less fortunate.



At the heart of everything John did was his family, a blended bunch of six children, seven grandchildren and one great-grandson. The first granddaughter named him PaJohn and it has been his handle ever since. All will love and miss him; he casts a long, heavenly shadow.



John is preceded in death by an infant son, John Moore Killian, Jr; two grandsons James Herman Uptmore III and Shelton John Uptmore; brother Robert Burger Killian and sister-in-law Carole Ann Killian.



He is survived by his loving wife of thirty-seven years, Jessie Allan Killian; sons John Martin "Tito" Killian (Debbie) and Hunter Landon Killian, daughters Tracy Killian Uptmore and Courtney C'Lest Killian; brother Richard Lee Killian ; grandsons David Hilemann Uptmore, Cameron Alan Uptmore, Chance Anthony Uptmore; great- grandson, James Herman Uptmore IV; step daughter, Pamela Cherry Stines (Tony); stepson, Henry Allan Cherry (Debbie); step-grandchildren, Kyla Kowalski Caruso (Michael) , Henry Collins Cherry, Jessie Claire Kowalski, and Cody Matthew Cherry.



The family wishes to thank Always Best Care home care service, and Four Seasons Hospice, along with Jennie Harris.



The family will receive friends from 10:30 to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Bulverde United Methodist Church.



Memorial contributions may be made to Bulverde United Methodist Church and Texas Cowboy Church, Bulverde.



