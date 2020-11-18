1/1
JOHN NICK MUNOZ
1948 - 2020
John Nick Munoz, age 72, passed away on Friday November 6, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born January 30, 1948 in San Marcos, Texas to Maria Teresa Munoz and Nicolas Vera Munoz. Nick graduated from Highlands High School in 1967. He was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 after which he moved to San Antonio. He worked for Southwestern Bell for 30 years and then retired. Nick then worked a school bus driver for NISD. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Dallas Cowboys and UT Longhorns, watching the History channel, and spending time with his family. He was always ready with a smile and a friend to all. Nick was married to his wife, Theresa, for 36 years and between them they had 6 children and 12 grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Adelina Sanchez. Nick is survived by his wife Theresa Munoz; children Nicolas Munoz & Victoria (wife), Shane Pitsch, Raina White & Christopher (husband), Naomi Dominguez, Natali Lung & Chad (husband), and Adrianna Munoz; siblings Marylee Reyna, Deanna Serna & Art (husband), Gloria Villalobos & Ernesto (husband). He also had nine half siblings, as well as numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

There will be a visitation for family and friends at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on November 29, 2020 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. He will be laid to rest on November 30, 2020 in a private ceremony at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the San Antonio Food Bank or Disabled American Veterans.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 18, 2020.
