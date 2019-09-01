San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:45 AM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:15 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach
San Antonio, TX
View Map
John P. Ashjian


1944 - 2019
John P. Ashjian Obituary
July 13, 1944 - August 29, 2019
John P. Ashjian, 75, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at his home in San Antonio, Texas. John was born in 1944 in Providence, Rhode Island to Jacob and Liberty Ashjian. He spent his career serving his country as both an officer in the U.S. Army, and as a civilian logistician with the U.S. Air Force at both Kelly AFB and Brooks AFB, retiring as a GS12. His service included a tour in Vietnam, along with postings in Germany and the U.S.

John graduated from East Providence High School in Rhode Island. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Rhode Island, and a Master's Degree in Science from American Technological University.

John was a sportsman who enjoyed the serenity of the outdoors. He spent several years as a fly fisherman before discovering his passion for hunting, which became his favorite pursuit.

He was active in the Boy Scouts with his sons, and spent time helping the Wounded Warrior Project while remaining active in the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. John was a member of MENSA, and enjoyed his weekly bridge game with friends he met in that organization.

John loved his grandchildren, and loved watching them grow. He was preceded in death by his parents. John P. Ashjian is survived by his loving wife, Ann Ashjian; sister, Marlene Ashjian Paul; sons, John P. Ashjian (Paloma) and William M. Ashjian (Lisa); and his grandchildren, Sarah, John and Joshua.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. A Procession will leave on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at 9:45 a.m. from Porter Loring Mortuary North to a Graveside Service at 10:15 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army.

Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
