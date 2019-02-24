|
|
April 26, 1975 - February 14, 2019
John De La Garza, age 43, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 14, 2019. John was a native of San Antonio. He is survived by his wife, Alison Recendez, daughters, Johnny Recendez and Charlee De La Garza; and son Roman De La Garza. He is also survived by his son John Paul (J.P.) De La Garza with former wife Angela Cardona, his parents; Paul and Lydia De La Garza; siblings, Catherine, Lisa, Elizabeth, Joshua and Danny De La Garza.
John was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Kuwait in Operations Desert Strike and Desert Shield. He earned a B.S. in mechanical engineering from A & M Kingsville and most recently worked as a construction manager for William Lyon Homes. John loved the outdoors and fishing. He also enjoyed playing the classical guitar. John had a deep faith in God and loved being with his family.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 - 9:00 PM on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. Chapel services will be held at 9:15 AM on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North with interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019