John P. Priestle

John P. Priestle Obituary

John P Priestle, SMSgt-Ret. USAF, passed away on February 29, 2020. He is predeceased by his parents, 8 siblings, and wife, Dorothy. John was born May 15, 1927, in Newport, Kentucky. He married Dorothy E. Connor from Cincinnati in 1952 and together they raised six children. John retired in San Antonio after serving 28 years with the USAF. He served as a meteorologist, flying weather reconnaissance with the famed Hurricane Hunters and the 1370th Aerial Photomapping. John graduated magna cum laude from SWTSU in 1980 with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked with security at Hilton and completely retired in 1989, but continued to volunteer at WHMC on Lackland AFB and with the neighborhood Security Patrol. He and his wife were avid world travelers, cruising to nearly every continent. Survivors include his children, Dr. John Priestle, Jr. (wife Erika), Joseph Priestle, James Priestle, Debra Rosenthal (husband Bill), Doris Dunphy (husband Bob), and Donna Walden (husband Chris). Other survivors include 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Memorial Service will be 11:00am, March 11th, at Castle Ridge Mortuary, followed by a 1:00pm graveside service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the .

Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2020
