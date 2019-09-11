|
November 17, 1954 - September 8, 2019
Jack was more than a husband, dad, and grandpapa; he was a shining example of a man devoted to his family, friends, community and making the world a little better through knowledge and personal commitment. Jack's work, often in support of the military, took him all around the globe and allowed him to develop lasting friendships in many countries. Jack spent much of his life in San Antonio and had recently returned from living 10 years in Washington, D.C. to start a new chapter with his wife Roxy in the Hill Country. His retirement included developing his home into a mini-escape for his children, their spouses, and grandchildren, as well as consulting. His active brain would not allow him to entirely stop searching for answers to the next unknown. Jack received degrees in Applied Physics and Mechanical Engineering. He loved learning and teaching and was always absorbing new perspectives that he willingly shared. Dubbed 'the most interesting man in the world', he lived up to that claim again and again. Jack is survived by his wife, Roxy; children, Julie (James), Adam (Carina), and Kelly (Mason); grandchildren: Cadence, Gianna, Connor, Laszlo, Lucas, and Corbin; devoted pup, GP; mother, Joan; as well as siblings, nieces, nephews and extended family. Details of services and donations can be found at www.porter loring.com
