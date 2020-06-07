John (Jack) Paul Rogers, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio, TX on May 29, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO on February 1 1, 1947, to parents, Richard (Dick) Rogers and Betty Dietrich Rogers. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, and graduated from St. Mary's University with a degree in Business Administration. However, he always said he learned the most from his work and colleagues. Whether it was his time as President of his own title company: Ameripoint Title Company, or—most recently—as the Senior National Account Manager at First American Title, National Commercial Services. Mihile Jack enjoyed his work, and was good at it, it was his love of hunting, ranching, and fishing with his son, John Paul (JP) Jr. that lit him up. Few things could get Jack to laugh harder than to hear JP counter Jack's stories of who caught the biggest fish, and who let one go. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, John Paul Jr.; grandson, John Paul (Tres) Ill; sister, Connie Clemens (John); brother, Stephen; and sister, Janet Tennis (Steven). He is also survived by his ex-wife and friend, Donna Burkett; cousins, Joan Dietrich; Paul Dietrich; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

