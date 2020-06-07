JOHN PAUL ROGERS
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John (Jack) Paul Rogers, age 73, passed away peacefully at his home in San Antonio, TX on May 29, 2020. Born in St. Louis, MO on February 1 1, 1947, to parents, Richard (Dick) Rogers and Betty Dietrich Rogers. He attended the University of Texas at Austin, and graduated from St. Mary's University with a degree in Business Administration. However, he always said he learned the most from his work and colleagues. Whether it was his time as President of his own title company: Ameripoint Title Company, or—most recently—as the Senior National Account Manager at First American Title, National Commercial Services. Mihile Jack enjoyed his work, and was good at it, it was his love of hunting, ranching, and fishing with his son, John Paul (JP) Jr. that lit him up. Few things could get Jack to laugh harder than to hear JP counter Jack's stories of who caught the biggest fish, and who let one go. Jack was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his son, John Paul Jr.; grandson, John Paul (Tres) Ill; sister, Connie Clemens (John); brother, Stephen; and sister, Janet Tennis (Steven). He is also survived by his ex-wife and friend, Donna Burkett; cousins, Joan Dietrich; Paul Dietrich; and many nieces and nephews. A private service will be held at a later date. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
16 entries
June 5, 2020
I had the privilege of closing real estate transactions with Jack for many years (1976 - 2017). He was always a pleasure to work with, and he always had a smile. My deepest sympathy to Jack's family.
Jalane Fest
Friend
June 4, 2020
To dear Jack, who married my best friend, Donna Burkett. I was in your wedding. You will be deeply missed by your son, john Paul, who adored you.
I will miss visiting you and hearing your many interesting stories,in the Lone Star state.You are deeply mourned by Donna, John Paul and your many pals, of whom I am one.we will all see each other someday, in heaven.
Please go see my beloved Nicolò, as you wait for Donna and I to join you. Life is so very short.
Rita Boncompagni Ludovisi
Friend
June 4, 2020
This is so beautiful. What a lovely man. Cindy Callins
Cynthia Callins
Friend
June 4, 2020
God bless you Donna, Connie, Steve and Janet. After 55 years of friendship with Jack and your family, it feels as I've also lost a family member. Rest In Peace Jolly Jack.
Lesta Ryan-Trachta
Friend
June 4, 2020
My Condolences to the Family
Toni Parks
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
RIP, amigo. You are in our thoughts. I'm laughing through the tears about our 56 years of share (mis)adventures. I think my investment in your title company was the only time I have ever actually made money helping out a friend. Hasta la proxima. -Michael and Helen Gabour Port Douglas, Oz
Michael J Gabour
June 3, 2020
Jack was always busy helping out at TLTA events and always seemed to be having fun too. Rest in Peace.
Robert Philo
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Jack was a friend in High School in Texarkana and at UT in Austin. Over the years we occasionally drifted apart but we always renewed the friendship. I don't think I ever saw him angry nor ever speak ill of anyone. He will be and in fact is already missed by his many friends not only in Texas but as far away as Australia.
Ben Franks
Friend
June 3, 2020
Jack was a true professional and Always HAPPY. He will be missed by all.
Sincere condolences to the family
Steven J. Honigblum
Steven Honigblum
Friend
June 3, 2020
You will be surely missed. Rest peacefully.
Joan Rensmeyer
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Those we love can never be more than a thought apart, for as long as there is memory, they'll live on in the heart. Thank you for all the great memories. Donna and JP my prayers are with you. Doreen
Doreen Chacon
Friend
June 3, 2020
A great man and best friend for almost 20 years. He was always there for me. I truly will miss my Jack.
Susan Frazier
Significant Other
June 3, 2020
Jack was an amazing man and someone who I immediately looked to for advice when I joined the Valero Alamobowl board. He always had a big smile on his face and told the best stories of his time on the board. He was a man who inspired me to enjoy every minute of life and I will miss him very much.
Michael Kiolbassa
Friend
June 3, 2020
We will miss you, you were a kind and generous person. We need more like you in this world.
Jonathan Woerner
Friend
June 3, 2020
Will miss you Buddy. We had many good times together. Rest in peace my friend. Charles & Nona Hoyer
Charles Hoyer
Family Friend
June 3, 2020
I am not sure there would be an Alliant National Title Insurance Co. without Jack's "all in" encouragement and willingness to invest in a start-up operation. He was a great partner, friend and Agent. Jack's experience was so important to us as we started the business. He was such a genuine, insightful and hilarious person to seek advice from or hang out with. Dinner never really sat too well when dining with Jack - we were laughing too hard to digest! We will miss you Jack!
Bob Grubb
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved