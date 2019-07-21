September 26, 1949 - July 13, 2019

John Phillip Nelson passed away on Saturday, July 13, 2019 in San Antonio at age 69. John was born on September 26, 1949 to parents Billy and Wanda Nelson in Franklinton, Louisiana. He grew up there and was a fixture in local high school athletics. John was a proud graduate of Louisiana State University where he was a member of Sigma Chi Fraternity and the Reserve Officer Training Corps. He continued at LSU to earn a Master's Degree in Social Work and began his career with the United States Air Force, serving for 29 years, and receiving his PhD in Social Work from the University of Minnesota while on active duty. In the Air Force, his work to grow social support systems, build community and advocate for families, reflected the strong value he placed on personal and professional relationships throughout his life. His many contributions were recognized through numerous commen- dations and awards, including the National Partner in 4-H Award, the highest public award conferred by the 4-H Program, and the award of the Legion of Merit upon his retirement. After retiring from active duty, he made San Antonio home while continuing to work as a private consultant and on the research faculty of New York University for another ten years. John's curiosity and intellect were significant in his interests in fitness, travel, and building social and community connections...for him, best paired with craft beer, delicious wine, or great food. John cherished his family and wide circle of friends and colleagues, all of whom will easily recall his quick smile, thoughtful advice, and generosity. John was preceded in death by his father, Billy Nelson. He is survived by his wife, Chris Burnett; his mother, Wanda Nelson; his children, Kate Cordaro and husband Dave, Amanda Lynch and husband Matthew and Joe Herger and wife Gina; his grandchildren, Melia, Caden, Joseph and Alice; and his sisters, Judy Pace and husband Ronnie and Barbara Smith and husband Gary. In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests contributions to support Neurodegenerative Disease Research at the Glenn Biggs Institute at the University of Texas Health Science Center, or a cause of the donor's choosing.



GRAVESIDE

AUGUST 2, 2019

9:30 AM

FORT SAM HOUSTON NATIONAL CEMETERY

1520 HARRY WURZBACH RD.



Rev. Pastor Skip Courter will officiate. Interment with Full Military Honors will follow.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019