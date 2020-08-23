"Coach" John R. Gilbert, II, better known as "Mr. Baseball", went to be with the Lord on August 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by "Assistant Coach" his loving wife, Anita D. Gilbert; son, John R. Gilbert, Jr. Coach is survived by his children, Anna Marie Shotwell, Judy M. Clary, Debra D. Gilbert and Robert W. Gilbert; a gracious friend in his later years, Mary Jane Hernandez; also, 7 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, August 24,2020 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the Castle Ridge Mortuary. Funeral Service will be on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Castle Ridge Mortuary from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery with Military Honors.

**Due to COVID-19 Regulations and Limitations, masks will be required, services are private and for immediate family members only. **