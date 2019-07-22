Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John R. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John R. Jones Obituary
NOVEMBER 14, 1930 - JULY 19, 2019
John R. Jones, Jr. age 88 of San Antonio, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Jones in 2015. John is survived by his sons, John R. Jones, III and wife, Shelley and David L. Jones and wife, Marianne; grandchildren, John R. Jones, IV and wife, Stacia and Heather Cooper and husband, Roy; 2 great grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. A Cryptside Service will be on Wednesday for Family and his Masonic Brethren.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Download Now