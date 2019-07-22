|
NOVEMBER 14, 1930 - JULY 19, 2019
John R. Jones, Jr. age 88 of San Antonio, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife Betty Jane Jones in 2015. John is survived by his sons, John R. Jones, III and wife, Shelley and David L. Jones and wife, Marianne; grandchildren, John R. Jones, IV and wife, Stacia and Heather Cooper and husband, Roy; 2 great grandsons.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Drive. A Cryptside Service will be on Wednesday for Family and his Masonic Brethren.
Published in Express-News on July 22, 2019