1/1
JOHN R. SANTOS
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John R. Santos, age 89, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020. John is preceded in death by his parents, Juan N. and Sara P. Santos and brother Armando. John was born in Hondo, Texas and graduated from Seguin High School in May 1948 and joined the Army four months later. He served during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged on June 13, 1952.

On December 25, 1951, he married his beloved wife Susie Martinez in New Braunfels, Texas. After leaving the Army, John and Susie returned to San Antonio where he worked with his father and brother, together they opened "Santos Electric Co.".

In 1976 he earned his Vocational Education Certificate and began working as the Electrical Trades teacher at Holmes High School (NISD) for the next twenty years. He retired twice once in 1996 and finally in May 2003 (NISD).

He is survived by his wife Susie (68 years), three daughters Gloria (David Holguin), Sarah Santos, and Norma (Ralph Chavez). He has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and ONE great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Santos.

John will be missed by his family and friends.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 22, 2020
Fond memories of Johnny and the family... his Dad was our first Cousin. He will be missed.
Margie Santos Mireles
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved