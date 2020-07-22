John R. Santos, age 89, went to be with the Lord on July 10, 2020. John is preceded in death by his parents, Juan N. and Sara P. Santos and brother Armando. John was born in Hondo, Texas and graduated from Seguin High School in May 1948 and joined the Army four months later. He served during the Korean War and was Honorably Discharged on June 13, 1952.

On December 25, 1951, he married his beloved wife Susie Martinez in New Braunfels, Texas. After leaving the Army, John and Susie returned to San Antonio where he worked with his father and brother, together they opened "Santos Electric Co.".

In 1976 he earned his Vocational Education Certificate and began working as the Electrical Trades teacher at Holmes High School (NISD) for the next twenty years. He retired twice once in 1996 and finally in May 2003 (NISD).

He is survived by his wife Susie (68 years), three daughters Gloria (David Holguin), Sarah Santos, and Norma (Ralph Chavez). He has six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and ONE great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister, Rosemary Santos.

John will be missed by his family and friends.