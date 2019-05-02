September 20, 1936 - April 30, 2019

John R. Winhoven died in San Antonio, Texas on Tuesday, April 30, 2019.



He was born on September 20, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to Urban A. and Pearl Linn Winhoven. John was a graduate of Sinclair College, Dayton, Ohio; Texas A & I University, Kingsville, Texas; and St. Mary's University School of Law, San Antonio, Texas. He was a Certified Public Accountant and Attorney at Law and practiced in Floresville, Texas as a sole practitioner from 1978 until his retirement in 2007. John was a past member of the Board of Directors of Security State Bank, Stockdale, Texas; the Board of Directors/President of Oak Hills Water Supply Corporation, Floresville, Texas; and the Board of Directors/President Wilson County, Texas Appraisal District.



He served in the United States Air Force. He was a congregant of Cornerstone Church, San Antonio, Texas. A special thanks to Debi Bendele, Ken Lewis and all the staff at Brookdale Kingsley Dementia Care Unit for the compassionate care provided to Dad the last 11 months. John was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Susan Beynon Winhoven. He is survived by his stepson, Randall L. Markel and his wife, Barbara Ann Markel; grandsons, Taylor W. Hansen, Kyle G. Hansen, and Jonathan C. Markel; and dear friend, Christine Day. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 3 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary North.





SERVICE

SATURDAY, MAY 4, 2019

2:30 P.M.

VADA HAGEE CHAPEL

CORNERSTONE CHURCH

18755 STONE OAK PARKWAY

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS 78258



Rev. Art Gonzales officiating. Interment will follow in Mission Burial Park North.



