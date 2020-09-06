1/1
JOHN ROSCOE GORDON
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JOHN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

John Roscoe Gordon went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. John was born on October 15, 1936 in San Antonio, to Clem McGuire and Minnie Lucille Gordon.

John is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Brian Gordon; his great-granddaughter Cadence Gordon, and brothers-in-law Edward Ries and Henry Rollins. He is survived by his wife Joella Ruth Ries Gordon, sons John David Gordon (Christine) and Craig Allen Gordon (Karen), grandchildren Brandy Baxter, Johnathon Donovan, Elizabeth Nadolny (Benjamin), Alayna Schulman; great-grandchildren: Chase Gordon, Makenna Gordon, Miriam Nadolny; sisters: JoAnne Rowley (Bobby), Carole Jean Rollins; sisters-in-law: Nancy Ries, Roberta Hons (George); brother-in-law: Mark Ries; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

A private family burial service will be held on September 15, 2020.

John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, TX and a memorial worship service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or First Presbyterian Church, 404 N Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved