John Roscoe Gordon went to be with the Lord on August 27, 2020. John was born on October 15, 1936 in San Antonio, to Clem McGuire and Minnie Lucille Gordon.

John is preceded in death by his parents, his grandson Brian Gordon; his great-granddaughter Cadence Gordon, and brothers-in-law Edward Ries and Henry Rollins. He is survived by his wife Joella Ruth Ries Gordon, sons John David Gordon (Christine) and Craig Allen Gordon (Karen), grandchildren Brandy Baxter, Johnathon Donovan, Elizabeth Nadolny (Benjamin), Alayna Schulman; great-grandchildren: Chase Gordon, Makenna Gordon, Miriam Nadolny; sisters: JoAnne Rowley (Bobby), Carole Jean Rollins; sisters-in-law: Nancy Ries, Roberta Hons (George); brother-in-law: Mark Ries; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

A private family burial service will be held on September 15, 2020.

John was a member of First Presbyterian Church in San Antonio, TX and a memorial worship service will be held at a future date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice or First Presbyterian Church, 404 N Alamo St, San Antonio, TX 78205.