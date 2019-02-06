Home

Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
1983 - 2019
John Ryan Burton Obituary
February 14, 1983 - January 29, 2019
With great sadness we inform you of the passing of John Ryan Burton on January 29, 2019 as a result of a senseless, violent act. John was born on Valentine's Day 1983 in Snyder, Texas. He was a graduate of Sandra Day O'Connor High School, where he loved playing all sports and proudly held the title of Captain of the baseball team. John immensely enjoyed his time in the United States Coast Guard, where he served in Alaska, Virginia and Maryland. John received the Coast Guard Letter of Commendation Ribbon with Gold Star, Coast Guard Meritorious Team Commendation, the Sea Service Ribbon and other awards during his service in the Coast Guard. An example of John's kind and caring soul included rescuing lives from an apartment fire.

John cherished his family, the outdoors, the Dallas Cowboys (win or lose) and all animals including his new dog, Annie aka "Wiggles".

John loved playing golf, especially with his father.

John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Colonel John Barrett, grandparents Dr. Robert and Jean Burton and special friends, Wayne, David, Josh and Jason.

John is survived by his grandmother, Gretchen Barrett, his father, Roger Burton and wife Kathi, his mother, Liz Burton and Andy Clarke, his loving sister, Meagan and husband Todd Bielefeld, his future nephew, John Easton Bielefeld, his many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Rosary at 7:00 pm with a Visitation to follow until 9:00 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 at Porter Loring North.

FUNERAL SERVICE
SATURDAY-
FEBRUARY 9, 2019
2:00 P.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
2102 NORTH LOOP
1604 EAST

Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Crime Stoppers or Wishes for Our Heroes.

We appreciate your heartfelt prayers, kind thoughts and the many efforts of the San Antonio Police Department.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 6, 2019
