John S. Weaver, Jr. passed away April 15, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas at the age of 74. He was born to John and Pauline Weaver, Sr. November 03, 1945. John is preceded in passing by his parents and sister, Pauline Weaver. He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Weaver; children, Michelle Weaver- Htun (William), Eric Weaver, Regina Turner (David); grandchildren, Joshua Barrios (Lucinda Esquivel), Celeste Weaver, Layla Htun, Zoe Turner, Liam Turner; siblings, Jim Weaver, Henry Weaver, Charles Weaver, Elizabeth Coffee. He is loved and will be missed.
For everyone's safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, in accordance with CDC safety precautions, we ask for minimal attendance to the services.
Online Streaming of the services will be available, please contact a family member for more information.
Please practice Social Distancing, and please refrain from shaking hands or hugging the family. Thank you for your Understanding.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 19, 2020