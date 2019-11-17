|
|
John Sloan Dickey, Jr., scientist, author, and poet, died of cancer at his home in Puerto Rico on October 8, 2019. Born January 24, 1941 in Washington, D.C. to Christina M. and John S. Dickey, he grew up in Hanover, N.H. and graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy, Dartmouth College (A.B. in geology), the University of Otago (M.Sc. in geology on a Fulbright Scholarship), and Princeton University (Ph.D. in geological and geophysical sciences). A member of the Smithsonian research team that first examined the moon rocks from Apollo 11, Dickey's career included positions at M.I.T. (Assistant Professor), NSF (Program Director), Syracuse University (Chair of Geology), Trinity University in San Antonio (Dean of Science, Math, and Engineering), and the American Geophysical Union (Director of Outreach and Research Support). While living in San Antonio, he was a member of the King William Yacht Club (one year serving as "Commodore"), participating in the annual Holiday River Parade and holding festive gatherings afterward. In addition to scholarly articles, Dickey
authored On the Rocks (Wiley, 1988), a book about the earth and planetary sciences for the general public, and two collections of poetry: Quebradillas (AuthorHouse, 2011; Fourth Edition forthcoming), lyric poems about rural life, and Adrift Among the Stars (JoSara, 2017), an epic poem about the Earth and solar system and a PenCraft Award 1st Place winner. He is survived by his wife Lynn and their 5 dogs (Lizzie, Daisy, Shirley Temple, Conchita, and Ricky), sister Christina Stearns, son Nathaniel, and grandchildren Margaret and Benjamin.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 17, 2019