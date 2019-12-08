Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Rosary
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church
111 Barilla Pl
Alamo Heights, TX
View Map
Interment
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Resources
More Obituaries for John Soliz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Soliz


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Soliz Obituary

MSG (Ret) US Army, John Soliz, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.

He was born in Personville, Texas on March 29, 1930. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

He was preceded in death by his daughter: Rosalind Soliz.

He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Soliz; daughters: Sonia Roper and her husband, John, and Marina Slagle and her husband, Andrew; grandchildren: Gabriela Sanders, John Roper, Catherine Roper, Sara, Aimee, Lauren, Andy, and Seth Slagle; several nieces and nephews.

A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7pm.

A mass celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11am at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church, 111 Barilla Pl, Alamo Heights, TX 78209 with interment to follow at 2pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -