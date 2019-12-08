|
|
MSG (Ret) US Army, John Soliz, age 89, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas.
He was born in Personville, Texas on March 29, 1930. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
He was preceded in death by his daughter: Rosalind Soliz.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Soliz; daughters: Sonia Roper and her husband, John, and Marina Slagle and her husband, Andrew; grandchildren: Gabriela Sanders, John Roper, Catherine Roper, Sara, Aimee, Lauren, Andy, and Seth Slagle; several nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held on Monday, December 16, 2019 at 6pm at Sunset Funeral Home with a rosary following at 7pm.
A mass celebrating his life will be held on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at 11am at St. Peter Prince of the Apostles Church, 111 Barilla Pl, Alamo Heights, TX 78209 with interment to follow at 2pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019