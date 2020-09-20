Lt. Col. (Ret.) John Stephen Gibbs slipped peacefully into God's arms at the age of 82 in San Antonio, TX.

He was born on February 23, 1938 in Waterloo, Iowa to John and Dorothy Gibbs.

He is preceded in death by his parents; son: John Lee Gibbs and sister Sharon Gibbs. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years: Pat Gibbs; children: Tim Gibbs (Natalie), Andrea Gibbs; grandchildren: Lauren Gibbs, Claire Gibbs, Maxx Gibbs; siblings: Phillip Gibbs (Rosa), Terry Gibbs (Audrey).

John is a graduate of West Point in 1960 and earned an MBA later at Syracuse Univ. Proudly serving his country for 21 years in the Army, with 2 tours in Vietnam, John continued to demonstrate a love for his country in retirement by becoming a tour guide and as owner of The Texas Land & Tour Company. Many remember touring Texas, a journey to S. Dakota, a trip to Switzerland, a cruise to the Panama Canal, and his longest adventure to Bangkok, Hong Kong, and Singapore.

John was a light-hearted, kind man, who with an Irish twinkle, loved to tease and share jokes. A devoted servant to God and the Blessed Mother, John was a member of St. Pius X Church for 40 years happily donating service to the Arboreans and the Legion of Mary. John loved and respected soldiers. He demonstrated this by working with the Wounded Warriors at BAMC, serving at Saturday Morning Breakfasts and helping at Thursday Night Bingo. He did a fine job organizing lunches at the Menger Hotel for his West Point buddies and their wives.

This man valued country music with a fondness for the song "I Want to be in TX for the Round-up in the Spring." John will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father and grandfather, and a really good man with many friends.

A Visitation & Rosary will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 6-8 pm at St. Pius X Catholic Church.

A Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12 Noon at St. Pius X Catholic Church with a private burial service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, please consider a donation to SMA.

Both of John's granddaughters have Spinal Muscular Atrophy and this can help to find a cure.

Cure SMA925 Busse Rd. Elk Grove Village, IL 60007