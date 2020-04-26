|
Our beloved brother, uncle, and friend, John Steven Vara, age 56, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. John was born on March 8, 1964 and raised in San Antonio by loving parents Henry R. Vara and Lucille Fuentes Vara. John graduated from St. Paul's School, Antonian High School, and received his Bachelor's Degree from Texas State University. John spent most of his career ministering as a Catholic School educator and coach at St. Paul's Catholic School and St. Luke's Catholic School.Growing up, John developed a passion for all sports, but football held a special place in his heart. Through the encouragement of his brothers, John began playing football, first with Pop Warner, then at Antonian High School. John loved mentoring young athletes to help discover their hidden talents to become exceptional players.He was greatly interested in the history and events of World War II. He admired his father, who was a Prisoner of War of the Japanese in the Pacific Theater, and a survivor of the Bataan Death March. He often accompanied his father to Annual Conferences of The Defenders of Bataan and Corregidor and enjoyed the many stories shared by these men. He was inspired by his father's strength of character and will and sought to emulate him.John always offered to help those in need and took great pleasure in volunteering his time and talents. He immensely enjoyed being with his friends and family and loved a hearty laugh or sharing a good story. His good nature and satirical humor always managed to bring people together and light up the room. He will be greatly missed, but always lovingly remembered.John was preceded in death by his parents Henry R. Vara and Lucille Fuentes Vara, brother Henry A. Vara, sister Deborah Vara, brother Michael J. Vara, and nephew Derek Vara.John is survived by sisters Adrianne Vara, Nancy L. Kluver (Ronald W. Kluver Jr.), sister-in-law Virginia Vara, brother James E. Vara, nieces Laura Sifuentes (Gabriel Sifuentes), Rachael Vara, and Veronica Kluver, nephews Damian Vara, Christopher Kluver, and James Kluver. Several cousins and numerous friends.The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm at the Porter Loring Mortuary downtown location where current gathering protocols will be followed.We will gather together to celebrate John's life when possible.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.comArrangements with
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020