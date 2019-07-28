|
|
November 6, 1938 - July 19, 2019
Master Sergeant John Sullivan Rogers lll, U.S. Air Force (Retired), departed this life peacefully in his home on 19 July, 2019 at the age of 80. He was born November 6, 1938 in Quincy, Massachusetts, to John and Shirley Rogers. "Jack", as everyone called him, was a Morse Code operator in Vietnam and served his country proudly and honorably for 20 years. He then served his community as an E.A. and Investment Counselor for the remainder of his life. Jack was an avid deep sea diver for thirty years and loved to dance and fish. He was an amazingly devoted husband, father, Popi, Papa, son, brother, uncle, soldier, and loyal friend that will be dearly missed.
Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Sullivan Rogers Jr.; mother, Shirley Cia Cia; and brother, Michael Rogers and his wife of 18 years and lifelong friend, Eileen Burgin. He is survived by his daughter, Alanna; grandchildren, Draven and Isolde; brother, Mark; sisters, Lynne and Christine; niece, Tara; and nephews, Rick, Andrew and David. Jack was loved and cared for by his home health care provider Elizabeth McAninch, who was like a second daughter to him, in the last months of his life. He also enjoyed the love and company of her children and grandchildren. Jack was very close to and adored by everyone in his immediate and extended family. He had recently retired and was living it up spending time at the beach and the lake with family and friends. He often spoke of what a great life he had had and how important it is to enjoy the simple things.
SERVICE WITH MILITARY HONORS
SATURDAY, AUGUST 3, 2019
3:00 PM
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
2102 N LOOP 1604 EAST
SAN ANTONIO, TX 78232
A celebration of life will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019