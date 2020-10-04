John "Tommy" Gilbert, age 67, entered eternal rest on Saturday, September 19, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Tommy was born September 21, 1952 in San Antonio, Texas to Ralph & Esther Gilbert (Blaylock) . Tommy was a longtime member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 14 and enjoyed his membership in the La Vernia Lions Club for over 10 years. Tommy is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Ralph Gilbert; Father and Mother-in-law, Peter and Lucy Franckowiak; brother-in-law, Tommy Franckowiak. He is survived by his wife, Connie Gilbert (Franckowiak); children, Bobby Jeff Gilbert, Kari Sue Gilbert, Joshua David Gilbert, Stephen A. Cyr, Samuel A. Cyr, Christen M. Cyr, Robin A. Wise; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Alyssa, Sarah, Jarrett, Samantha, Chandler, Madison, Connor, Caleb, Haley, Cassidy, Stephen III, Benjamin, Edward, Jackson, LeAnn; great-grandchildren, Spencer, Kylie, and a new one on the way; brothers, Billy Gilbert (Carol), David Gilbert (Linda), Mike Gilbert (Debbie); sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Mays (Steve), Luci Harty (John); brother-in-law, Peter J. Franckowiak (Vicki); numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other loving family, and friends.

A visitation with family and friends will take place at Finch Funeral Chapel, La Vernia from 10:00-11:00 am on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Saturday, October 10, 2020

11:00 AM

Finch Funeral Chapel

La Vernia, Texas

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Tommy's name to the La Vernia Lions Club. You are welcome to sign the online guest book at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.