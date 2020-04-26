|
John Trevino went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2023 at the age of 84.
He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on June 24, 1935 to his parents, Jose and Josefina Trevino.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Olga Trevino; and his 8 brothers and sisters.
John leaves his memory to his sons, John Trevino (Patty), Roland Trevino, and Edward Trevino (Cindy); his grandchildren, John Michael (Jamie), Kristen, Carina, Primavera, Matthew (Ashley), Marcus and Josh; his great-grandchildren, Loyal and Isaiah; and
his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him.
Services will be an intimate immediate family gathering at this time.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020