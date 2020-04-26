Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
JOHN TREVINO

JOHN TREVINO Obituary

John Trevino went to be with the Lord on April 23, 2023 at the age of 84.

He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on June 24, 1935 to his parents, Jose and Josefina Trevino.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Olga Trevino; and his 8 brothers and sisters.

John leaves his memory to his sons, John Trevino (Patty), Roland Trevino, and Edward Trevino (Cindy); his grandchildren, John Michael (Jamie), Kristen, Carina, Primavera, Matthew (Ashley), Marcus and Josh; his great-grandchildren, Loyal and Isaiah; and

his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved him.

Services will be an intimate immediate family gathering at this time.

Published in Express-News on Apr. 26, 2020
