May 7, 1930 - July 27, 2019
John Turner Elliot, age 89, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born May 7, 1930 in New York City and grew up in Atlantic Highlands, NJ. John was a graduate of St. Mary's University and a CPA. He married Margaret "Marge" White in 1954. They resided in San Antonio, TX until 1996 when they moved to Canyon Lake for retirement. After Marge's death, John moved back to San Antonio to live with his daughter and son-in-law in 2015. He worked many hours during his career, both for civil service and in his own small public accounting practice. John loved golf, travel, country western dancing, discussing his Scottish heritage and socializing with family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Margaret White Elliot, son James Allan Elliot, parents Lawrence and Margaret Cant Elliot, sister Jean Robinson and brother Graham Elliot. John is survived by his children Diane Garrett (Rodney) and John Turner Elliot, Jr; grandchildren Kevin Garrett, Jackie Elliot, and Johnny Elliot; as well as 3 great grandsons.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Saturday- August 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Thrift Chapel at Trinity Baptist Church
319 E Mulberry Ave
San Antonio, TX 78212
