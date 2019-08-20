|
June 9, 1940 - Aug. 15, 2019
John W. Evans, Jr., age 79, passed away on Aug. 15 in San Antonio. John was born in Marion, Indiana to John W. and Anne Evans. John is survived by wife Ellen; sister, Elizabeth (Bob) Kuyper; five AFS exchange children and numerous nieces and nephews.
John attended Union College in Kentucky and Scarritt College for Christian Workers in Tennessee. He was a Home Missionary for the United Methodist Church in Chattanooga, Brooklyn and San Antonio. He worked at a community center in Chattanooga, two churches in New York and the Wesley Community Center in San Antonio. He taught at Southside Middle School for 20 years.
John lived his life fully as a Christian each and every day. He loved his life at the Meadows Independent Living Facility. He loved God and his church.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY- AUGUST 23, 2019
10:30 AM
LAUREL HEIGHTS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
227 WEST WOODLAWN
REV. DR. PAUL L. ESCA MIL LA WILL O FFICIATE.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Laurel Heights UMC or Morningside Ministries Covenant Fund. You are invited to sign the guestb ook at www.porterloring.com.
